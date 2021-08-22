‘A formidable opponent’ – The national press reacts to Liverpool’s victory over Burnley.

Liverpool maintained their winning start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Burnley to welcome fans back to Anfield.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scored goals either side of halftime to see off Sean Dyche’s side.

After just 18 minutes, Jota headed Kostas Tsimikas’ inch-perfect cross past Nick Pope to break the tie.

Liverpool extended their advantage on 69 minutes, when a Mohamed Salah shot was ruled out for offside by VAR near the end of the first half.

The Reds have already scored five goals and conceded none in their first two games of the season, and here’s how the national media covered the encounter.

“Virgil van Dijk was midway through his own half, with plenty of time to consider his choices, when he chose to send a signature 60-yard sweeping pass out to the right wing. Liverpool was up and running again in a heartbeat.

“The ball would be casually controlled on the chest of a teenager named Harvey Elliott before he cut inside and noticed Trent Alexander-Arnold approaching.

“An exquisite volley past Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope triggered a thunderous roar from inside Anfield for the second time of the afternoon after a clever, arced pass from the full back picked out Sadio Mané, and what followed was an exquisite volley beyond the Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to trigger a thunderous roar from inside Anfield for the second time of the afternoon.

“Jürgen Klopp celebrated by shaking his fists on the touchline. He’d been waiting for this moment for longer than he cared to remember: his Liverpool team clicking through the gears in front of a sold-out crowd to add to Diogo Jota’s opener, with a pivotal contribution initiated by the centre back whose ability to initiate moves had been sorely missed last season.

“For the Liverpool manager, reassurance and relief came in equal measure.”

“In addition to his toughness and willingness, Elliott is a gifted footballer with excellent touch and the vision to play clever through balls. It’s easy to see why Liverpool wouldn’t want him to go out on loan again, and why they’re willing to trade Xherdan Shaqiri.

“It would have made some people raise their eyebrows.”

