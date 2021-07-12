A flu vaccine may protect against COVID-related complications and hospitalization, according to a new study.

According to study, the flu vaccine may help patients with COVID from becoming extremely ill. Despite their findings, scientists emphasize the importance of people getting the COVID vaccination shot.

COVID patients who were flu-vaccinated were less likely to have illnesses like stroke, sepsis, and deep vein thrombosis, according to the study (DVT).

They were also less likely to be hospitalized to an intensive care unit (ICU) or visit the emergency room.

Those who did not get the flu shot were 20% more likely to end up in the ICU, 58 percent more likely to go to the ER, and 45 percent more likely to develop sepsis.

They were also 58 percent more likely to suffer a stroke and 40% more likely to get DVT.

Researchers examined anonymised data from electronic medical records from 56 health-care institutions around the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom, on individuals diagnosed with COVID.

There were a total of 74,754 participants, who were divided into two groups: those who received the flu vaccine two weeks to six months before testing positive for COVID and those who did not.

Researchers matched the individuals for serious COVID risk factors, such as age, gender, whether they smoked, and if they had diabetes, obesity, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in order to make the comparisons as fair as feasible.

The findings were presented at the online European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, but were not peer-reviewed.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), who was not involved in the study, commented on the findings to The Guardian: “It could be that the flu vaccine stimulates the immune system non-specifically and has that benefit, but you always wonder whether these associations are causal, or whether there’s a co-occurrence.” People who are able to get a flu shot may be healthier in other ways.”

“Getting a COVID vaccine is the greatest method to protect yourself from COVID,” he continued.

Susan Taghioff of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, one of the study’s co-authors, said in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.