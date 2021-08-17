A Filipino Roasted Chicken Company Will Provide a Nearly $2K Monthly Allowance to an Ailing Ex-Olympian.

Another former Filipino Olympian has been given financial assistance.

“Chooks-To-Go,” a thriving roasted chicken retail business in the Philippines, continues to celebrate past Filipino sports champions.

Shortly after paying Olympic silver medalist Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco Jr. with over $2,000 (Php 100,000) and his own “Chooks-To-Go” stand, the corporation has now promised to giving Leopoldo Serantes, a lifetime monthly allowance of the same amount, according to Tiebreaker Times.

“We cannot forget the sporting heroes who have served our country in the past, just as we cannot forget ‘Onyok’ Velasco. In honoring Serantes’ legacy, Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarias said, “We should continue to commemorate their heritage.” .

“In the case of Leopoldo Serantes, we decided to award him a P100,000 monthly allowance for the remainder of his life so that he can live with the respect that a living hero deserves.”

The 59-year-old former boxer benefits greatly from the monthly payment because he is currently suffering from chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD).

Serantes is one of Velasco’s childhood heroes, and it was Serantes who made it all happen by reaching out to “Chooks-To-Go.”

In his own tongue, Velasco added, “Leopoldo Serantes is a boxing legend.” “He had been there since our early days in the sport. We aspire to be like him, especially after he became an Olympian. Then, despite his lack of size for a boxer (he’s short but strong), he won a medal.”

“I realized I could also assist him by contacting ‘Chooks-To-Go.’”

Serantes, too, requires assistance, and he requires it urgently.”

Leopoldo’s daughter Leodeila revealed more details regarding the Olympian’s condition, saying that she has been saddened by the fact that his father has brought glory to his country and that it appears that it has been forgotten.

“He needs help, and it appears that he will have to seek it from others,” Leodeila added. “I pity him because he used to brag to me about the honor he had given his country in the past, but now it appears that they have squandered it all. They had completely forgotten about his legacy.”

She went on to say, “This is a tremendous benefit for my father.” “He wouldn’t have to worry about his daily expenses for oxygen or the costs of extending his life.”