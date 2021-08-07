A Filipina Olympian laments the lack of skateboarding facilities in her own country as Tokyo 2020 approaches.

One of the most inspirational narratives to emerge is the Philippines’ bid for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Since their debut at the Games in 1924, the Filipinos had struggled to have an athlete finish on the podium, but they made the most of their opportunity this year.

With four medals, the island nation is on track for its best-ever performance at the quadrennial tournament, including the country’s first gold medal, won by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

They also wanted to make history at the Tokyo Olympics by debuting skateboarding for the first time.

Margielyn Didal, who competed for the Philippines in the women’s skateboarding event, had an incredible run that got her to the finals.

Momiji Nishiya of Japan and Rayssa Leal of Brazil, both 13 years old, won gold and silver, respectively, while 16-year-old Funa Nakayama finished seventh out of eight participants.

Didal, on the other hand, made headlines for her calm and light-hearted temperament, which demonstrated to the public what sports genuinely meant.

During a virtual media news conference, the International Business Times was able to speak with the 22-year-old Filipina and her coach about her training.

Didal and her team collaborated with a private sponsor to develop a skatepark that meets her demands due to the country’s severe shortage of infrastructure for training athletes.

“I’m grateful that we partnered with Red Bull Philippines to help us build a skatepark [in Soul Sierra, Cebu]when we were in Cebu,” Didal said. “Imagine if that park didn’t exist… let’s just say I couldn’t perform any [serious]training without it.”

The private skatepark designed by Didal, which was funded by energy drink producer Red Bull in cooperation with the National Skateboarding Association, was finished earlier this year in the hopes of getting her ready for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Didal and other local skateboarders were given a tour of the facility by Red Bull, who included some highlights of Didal and other local skateboarders trying out the venue.

Didal bemoans the lack of adequate training facilities in the country for athletes like her, particularly skateboarders.

“At this time, there are no alternative options for me to train locally. She explained, “We don’t have the right facilities.”

Following their outstanding performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citizens are hoping that the country’s local governments will advocate for increased investment in athlete training.