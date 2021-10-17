‘A few more stitches,’ Tomas Soucek says after sustaining an injury against Everton.

Following West Ham’s 1-0 win over Everton, Tomas Soucek turned to social media to reassure fans that he was well after getting an unintentional kick to the face from Salomon Rondon.

When suffering a serious facial injury, the Czech international had to come off 12 minutes from time after a goal was called out for offside in the first half.

Soucek was struck in the face by Rondon’s errant studs after attempting to tackle him.

The West Ham physios treated the towering midfielder on the pitch, and photos showed what appeared to be a laceration below his eye.

The Hammers, who had taken the lead thanks to an Angelo Ogbonna header, held on without their important talisman to claim the three points.

After the game, Soucek tweeted a photo of his face with stitches from the locker room and coach, writing: “A few more stitches on my face, to add to my collection.”

“I never give up, no matter what. Congratulations on your victory, gentlemen, and keep up the good work. I’m still alive, so don’t worry.” Despite his injuries, Soucek went home happy, while Rondon and his teammates would be dissatisfied as their team’s performance on Sunday saw them drop to eighth place in the Premier League rankings, one point below West Ham on goal difference.

The Toffees will play another home game next Saturday when they welcome Watford to Goodison Park.