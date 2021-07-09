A factory fire in Bangladesh has claimed the lives of 52 people.

According to police, a major fire ripped through a Bangladesh factory, killing at least 52 people trapped by flames, forcing several workers to leap for their lives from upper stories.

Hundreds of anguished families and other workers waited outside the food plant as the fire raged, and about 30 people were hurt.

The fire was the latest calamity to blemish Bangladesh’s safety record, which has already been tainted by a succession of tragedies in industrial complexes and apartment buildings.

In February 2019, an inferno blasted through Dhaka flats where chemicals were illegally stored, killing at least 70 people.

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage facility in Rupganj, an industrial town west of Dhaka, and was still burning nearly 24 hours later.

The death toll initially stood at three, but it quickly climbed as firefighters reached the top levels and began rescuing hundreds of trapped workers.

People watching in the streets screamed anguishedly and cried as the burnt victims were loaded into a fleet of ambulances to be transported to morgues.

Hundreds of people were dispersed by police after they blocked neighboring roads and battled with officials.

According to police inspector Sheikh Kabirul Islam, several of the more than 30 persons injured jumped from the top stories as flames quickly enveloped the six-story structure.

The fire on the fifth and sixth stories was being fought by emergency services. Firefighters saved 25 people from the factory’s roof, which produced noodles, fruit liquids, and candies.

“Once the fire has been out, we will start an interior search and rescue operation. Then we’ll know if there are any more casualties,” Debashish Bardhan, a fire department spokesman, told AFP.

The fire started because extremely combustible chemicals and plastics were stacked inside, according to Dinu Moni Sharma, the head of the Dhaka fire department.

Hundreds of people were inside when the fire broke out, according to Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who escaped.

“Both stairwell gates were closed on the third floor. According to other colleagues, there were 48 persons inside. He said, “I don’t know what happened to them.”

Another worker, Mamun, said he and 13 other workers rushed to the roof as a fire broke out on the ground floor and swiftly engulfed the entire facility in black smoke.

“Firefighters used rope to bring us down,” he told reporters.

