A Duke basketball player has been arrested, and the star freshman faces a DWI charge.

Two Duke men’s basketball players have been charged with DWI. According to court records obtained by The News & Observer, junior Michael Savarino, the grandson of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski, was arrested for DWI on Sunday. Freshman Paolo Banchero, who was in the backseat, was charged with DWI aiding and abetting.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol pulled Savarino, 20, over for a stop sign infraction. According to the News & Observer, he was arrested after displaying signs of intoxication and a breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol percentage of.08.

At the scene of the traffic stop, Banchero, 19, was charged and released.

Savarino is scheduled to appear in court for his DWI allegation on December 9th. Banchero is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.

“We’re looking into a legal problem involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski stated in a statement to The News & Observer posted by Duke athletics. “The Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials will ultimately determine any future actions as a result of this event.” Banchero is one of the best collegiate players in the country this season, with a possibility to be the first overall choice in the NBA Draft in 2022. In three games, the forward has averaged 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds, which tops all Duke players.

This season, Savarino has only played four minutes.

Duke is 3-0 and is ranked No. 7 in the country. At the end of the season, Krzyzewski will step down.