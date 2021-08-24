A dialogue between Arsene Wenger and a Liverpool midfielder, as well as other items seen in training.

Liverpool has had an ideal start to their Premier League campaign, winning both of their first two games.

The Reds defeated Burnley 2-0 at the weekend, following up on their comfortable win against Norwich City on the opening day.

Jurgen Klopp and his team are now prepared to play Chelsea on Saturday at Anfield, who have also won their first two league games.

The players and staff have been hard at work in training in preparation for their match against Chelsea, and here’s what we found interesting.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made a visit to Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

Wenger was on hand to present accolades to Klopp and many Liverpool players. He currently works for FIFA as the chief of global football development.

Klopp was named FIFA’s Best Coach for 2020, and Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Thiago Alcantara were named to FIFA’s Best 11 Players for 2020.

Wenger was seen speaking with Klopp and other players of the Liverpool team, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whom he managed at Arsenal.

Andy Robertson was spotted returning to training earlier than expected last week, giving Liverpool a nice injury boost.

He had an ankle ligament injury, but recovered well enough to start the game against Burnley as a substitute.

Robertson is back in full training and is expected to start against Chelsea this weekend after signing a contract deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2026.

If he starts, Kostas Tsimikas will be replaced in the starting lineup, after the left-back impressed in the absence of the Scotland international during the first two weeks of the season.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s exit for Lyon was revealed on Monday night, and Liverpool has lately traded one marginal player.

After next week’s deadline, a number of other players’ fate may or may not be on Merseyside.

Divock Origi and Nat Phillips were both left out of the team for the weekend match against Burnley, but were both spotted in training on Tuesday.

It’s unknown whether they’ll be back in the lineup on Saturday, and “The summary has come to an end.”