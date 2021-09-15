A devoted Duke Blue Devils fan gets more than a conversation with the legendary coach.

These days, health is a top priority, and this isn’t restricted to COVID-19-related issues.

Some people have endured sensitive medical treatments and are still alive today as a result.

Jordan Hardy, for example, got a heart transplant 15 years ago and has managed to live a normal life since then. He has managed to maintain a regular life by strictly following doctor prescriptions.

All of that changed last month, when Hardy’s health began to deteriorate. When the pandemic broke out, the immediate assumption was that it was caused by COVID-19.

Doctors told Hardy that his deterioration was caused by his heart failing, not COVID-19. Attending physicians said they could not do anything about it

“I got really out of breath if I did a whole lot,” Hardy said in a report from Fox 8. “Because it was coronavirus, I assumed I had COVID. That was my preference. I couldn’t do anything without being out of breath and winded.”

Hardy and his family were taken aback by the news. Friends came to visit him to cheer him up because things had changed.

But one friend went a step farther, knowing Hardy was a lifelong Duke Blue Devils supporter.

Hardy received a call but had no idea who was on the other end of the line. When he heard the speaker speak, he knew it was none other than Mike Krzyzewski, the famed coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

Hardy stated, “I couldn’t give up then.” “He said he was fighting for me and hoping for my recovery. It was also necessary for me to do it for him. He is one of the greatest coaches in history.”

The call from Krzyzewski gave Hardy and the rest of the family fresh hope. When Duke University doctors followed back to see how he was doing, he received some more assistance.

As a result, Hardy has been given a new lease on life, with Duke University specialists analyzing his medical data. They’re now attempting to determine how he can live longer.

“My spirits are raised, but we must maintain our balance,” Shelia Hardy said. “We have to see what they say at Duke, what the plan is, and what they think.”

It all started with a phone call from coach Krzyzewski, but Hardy now has something to look forward to, possibly allowing him to live longer than expected.

Krzyzewski announced in June that he plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22. Brief News from Washington Newsday.