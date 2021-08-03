A cunning manoeuvre by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to avoid punishment at Liverpool training has been discovered.

After the club uploaded the latest footage from pre-season training, Liverpool fans had something to cheer about.

The Reds are gearing up for two hour-long games against Bologna on Thursday, followed by matches against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, as pre-season progresses and the Premier League season approaches in less than two weeks.

The most noteworthy returnee to the training ground was Alisson, who arrived alongside international team-mates Fabinho and Roberto Firmino but was not seen among the Liverpool squad until today.

The Liverpool number one was quickly pressed into action by his teammates, but he appeared to be in fine form. His save from Ben Woodburn’s shot from outside the box, which the Brazilian managed to claw out of the top corner, looked to be a certain goal, was a remarkable moment. For all Liverpool supporters, this is a familiar sight.

As FSG prepares to smash Liverpool’s record, Michael Edwards’ intention becomes evident.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, and James Milner were all back with the group, who appeared to be in good spirits, according to the images released by the club yesterday.

Following England’s journey to the Euro 2020 final, Jordan Henderson will be the last Liverpool player to join up with the group, but Xherdan Shaqiri appears to have taken his tournament form onto the training pitch. To the joy of his teammates on the sidelines, the Swiss talisman was spotted putting up several magnificent performances.

Firmino, Mo Salah, and Curtis Jones, not to be outdone, all put up strong performances, while Rhys Williams scored a number of spectacular headers from crosses.

As a sudden blow of a whistle launched the squad into an unplanned young vs experience mini game, eagle-eyed fans would have noted an obvious disparity in the ages of those with and without yellow bibs.

Alexander-Arnold scored the game-winning goal for the youthful team, which comprised Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, and others, after receiving the ball from a fantastic lobbed pass from Ben Woodburn.

After the final whistle, Divock Origi, van Dijk, and Milner were spotted jokingly criticizing their team’s flaws, demonstrating their fierce rivalry. “The summary has come to an end.”