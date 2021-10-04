A cartoonist for the Prophet Mohammed has died in a car accident.

Lars Vilks, a Swedish cartoonist who was under police protection after his image of the Prophet Mohammed in 2007 provoked death threats, died in a car accident on Sunday.

According to Swedish police, the 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an incoming truck.

“Like every other road accident, this is being investigated. A special branch of the prosecutor’s office has been assigned to the investigation because two police officers were involved,” a police official told AFP, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident happened near the small hamlet of Markaryd, when Vilks’ automobile collided with an oncoming truck. According to authorities, both vehicles caught fire, and the truck driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the accident, according to the authorities, is unknown.

Carina Persson, the regional police chief, said, “The person we were guarding and two colleagues perished in this unthinkable and horribly tragic event.”

Since his 2007 caricature of Mohammed with a dog’s torso sparked fury among many who find representations of the Muslim prophet extremely offensive or blasphemous, Vilks had been under police protection.

For the assassination of Vilks, Al-Qaeda announced a $100,000 bounty.

The portrayal also generated diplomatic problems, with Sweden’s then-Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting with diplomats from a number of Muslim nations to try to calm things down.

Vilks escaped a gun attack at a free-speech convention in Copenhagen in 2015, which claimed the life of a Danish film director.