A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman in London.

On Friday, a British police officer admitted to the murder of a woman whose disappearance stirred national outrage and a discussion about women’s protection.

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old former member of the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection squad, has already admitted to abducting Sarah Everard. He also entered a guilty plea to her murder via video link at London’s Old Bailey court on Friday.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing on March 3 while going home in south London.

Her disappearance sparked vigils and rallies, prompting the government to promise increased nighttime police patrols as well as funding to make women’s streets safer.

Couzens appeared remotely from a high-security jail in London, wearing khaki trousers and a blue sweater and bending his head as he admitted to the homicide.

Last month, he pled guilty to kidnapping Everard “illegally and by force or fraud” on March 3, as well as a second charge of rape between March 2 and 10.

Couzens made his latest plea while Everard’s family sat in the courtroom.

Everard had been seeing friends in Clapham and was on her way back to her home in Brixton when she vanished.

Her body was discovered a week later in Kent, southeast England, in woodlands 80 kilometers (50 miles) distant.

According to the Metropolitan Police, a post-mortem test revealed that the cause of death was “neck compression.”

Couzens’ sentencing is set at the end of September.

Couzens “lied to the police when he was arrested and has failed to comment to date,” according to Crown Prosecution Service specialist prosecutor Carolyn Oakley.

She remarked, “We still don’t know what led him to commit this heinous murder against a stranger.”

Couzens had just concluded a 12-hour shift when he committed the crime, which was discovered when Everard’s boyfriend Josh Lowth reported her missing.

Couzens had rented a car and purchased a roll of self-adhesive cling film just days before the murder, according to court documents.

Couzens was intercepted by Couzens in Balham, south London, and the two stood by the hire car, according to a bus camera.

The arrest of a serving officer and the use of excessive force to disperse a vigil in Everard’s honor — both of which were in violation of coronavirus standards – sparked criticism of the Metropolitan Police’s ethos.

Two officers were also accused a month later with indecent images allegedly taken of them.