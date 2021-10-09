A Brazilian legend argues why Liverpool’s ‘amazing’ Mohamed Salah should be considered for the Ballon d’Or.

Rivaldo, a Brazilian star, has rated Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah as “one of the best players in the world right now.”

In the wake of the wide forward’s candidacy for this year’s Ballon d’Or, the 1999 winner has sang the 29-year-praises. old’s

Salah has started the current season with nine goals in as many games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as well as three assists across all competitions, and has looked in his best form for the Reds so far this season.

With Liverpool’s great start, driven by their number 11, Rivaldo has suggested that Salah deserves to be included in discussions about the finest players in the world.

“Liverpool’s Egyptian forward has had a fantastic start to the season, with impressive numbers and a magnificent goal against Manchester City last weekend,” the former Barcelona playmaker told Betfair.

“Right now, he’s one of the finest players in the world since his incredible goals and assists totals come from the Premier League and Champions League, two of the toughest championships on the planet.

“When you are so good in difficult situations, you are obviously a top player who deserves to be among the Ballon d’Or contenders this season.”

Despite the World Cup winner’s support for Salah, Lionel Messi appears to be the odds-on favorite to win the trophy for the seventh time, according to bookies. This comes after Argentina’s triumph in the Copa America this summer.

The 30 nominations were announced on Friday evening, marking the third time the Liverpool forward has been nominated for the accolade, having previously been among the contenders in 2018 and 2019.

In 2019, the Egypt international finished fifth, while his teammate Virgil van Dijk was runner-up to Messi, and Sadio Mane was fourth.

The award was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus epidemic, which meant that some members of Liverpool’s squad lost out on any additional recognition that might have come their way following the title-winning 2019/20 season.

Salah, although being an outsider in this year’s contest, has a chance if he maintains his present form throughout the season. “The summary has come to an end.”