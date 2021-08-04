A Belarusian Olympian receives a visa from Poland.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete, was given a humanitarian visa by Poland on Monday after she claimed her team tried to forcibly return her from the Olympic Games in Japan to her totalitarian nation.

The 24-year-old, who was almost unknown until the weekend, has found herself at the center of a massive issue after criticizing the Belarusian athletics federation for entering her in a relay competition in Tokyo without notifying her.

Tsimanouskaya’s treatment was reminiscent of the Soviet practice of deporting rebellious sportsmen and provoked political outrage.

Tsimanouskaya expressed concern that Belarus would no longer be a safe haven for her, and other nations, including Poland, volunteered to take her in.

Marcin Przydacz, Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said the athlete was “secure on the premises of our embassy” in Tokyo, and that Warsaw had granted her a humanitarian visa and would do “everything is necessary” to assist her in continuing her athletic career.

Since enormous protests erupted after elections last year that the West regarded rigged, Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been cracking down on any form of opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

According to Poland-based dissident Pavel Latushka, the athlete was supposed to stay at the Polish embassy in Tokyo until her return to Warsaw, which might happen as soon as Wednesday.

After pleading with officials to assist her avoid being transported back to Minsk, Tsimanouskaya spent the night in an airport hotel.

She was slated to race in the 200-meter heats on Monday, but she was forced to withdraw due to diplomatic bickering.

Arseny Zdanevich, her husband, told AFP he had escaped Belarus and hoped to join his wife “in the near future.”

By phone from Ukraine, the 25-year-old fitness trainer stated, “I believe it would not be safe for me to be there.”

Poland has been a vocal critic of Lukashenko’s administration and has been a haven for dissidents.

“Tsimanouskaya is able to dodge the attempts of the Lukashenka dictatorship to defame and humiliate this #Tokyo2020 athlete for voicing her views,” said US Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher in a tweet.

UNHCR authorities were involved in the case, according to the IOC.

According to Tsimanouskaya’s coach, her fate is being decided “not at the level of (the athletics federation), not at the level of the sports ministry, but far higher up,” according to Belarusian sports website tribuna.com.

She expressed concern that Belarus was “not safe” for her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.