A Belarusian athlete departs Japan on a flight to Vienna.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete, flew from Japan to Vienna on Wednesday and was due to travel to Poland, where she has been granted a humanitarian visa.

According to an airport official, the 24-year-old was supposed to board a direct flight to Warsaw but changed his mind at the last minute.

She boarded the plane at Narita airport outside of Tokyo after spending the previous two nights at the Polish embassy following allegations that her team tried to compel her to return home after she criticized her coaches.

At the airport, the sprinter declined to talk to the media, and her aircraft departed shortly after 11 a.m. local time (0200 GMT).

Tsimanouskaya requested security from Tokyo 2020 officials on Sunday, claiming she was being pushed to return to Belarus, which has been gripped by political turmoil and a crackdown on dissent since last year’s disputed elections that restored President Alexander Lukashenko to office.

The sprinter was one of over 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her spouse has gone to Ukraine, and the two are expected to reunite in Poland, which has been a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s dictatorship and has become a haven for dissidents.

Tsimanouskaya arrived at Poland’s embassy on Monday evening after spending the night in an airport hotel to evade what she claimed was an attempt by her team to deport her.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly taken care of and safe.”

“I reassured her that she can rely on Poland’s support and solidarity. She will fly to Warsaw in the coming days, where she will be able to thrive without impediments and, if she wishes, get additional assistance,” he stated on Facebook.

Belarus’ Olympic squad will be investigated by the International Olympic Committee, but campaigners have asked for the country’s Olympic committee to be suspended and its athletes to compete as neutrals.

Tsimanouskaya’s alleged kidnapping, according to the NGO Global Athlete, is “yet another example of the serious athlete maltreatment occurring in Belarus.”

Lukashenko and his son Viktor have been barred from competing in Olympic competitions due to athletes being singled out for their political beliefs.

Lukashenko informed sports administrators and sportsmen shortly before the Tokyo Games that he expected good results in Japan.

