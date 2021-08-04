A Belarus Olympic athlete seeks refuge in Poland.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic sprinter, arrived in Poland on Wednesday, where she would seek shelter after claiming she fears for her life if she is forced to return home.

Since seeking the protection of Tokyo 2020 personnel on Sunday, the 24-year-old sprinter has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy in the heart of the Games, claiming her team was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticized her coaches.

In an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, the athlete changed her mind at the last minute and decided to fly to Vienna instead of Warsaw, where she had been offered a humanitarian visa.

Tsimanouskaya was escorted from the plane by a VIP van followed by two police vehicles.

The Austrian chancellery released photos of her wearing a red face mask and being greeted by government minister Magnus Brunner at the airport.

Tsimanouskaya would be continuing on to Poland, according to Brunner, who said her route from Japan had been modified for “security concerns.”

Brunner stated that he chatted with her briefly and that she appeared to be “doing OK, given the circumstances.”

“She is concerned about her family’s well-being. She’s exhausted and stressed as a result of what’s happened in the last few days,” Brunner said, adding that she’s “nervous about how things will go now.”

She subsequently boarded a second aircraft, this time with Polish airline LOT, arriving in Warsaw at 8:11 p.m. (1811 GMT).

Tsimanouskaya spent two nights in the Polish embassy in Tokyo before fleeing after requesting international assistance.

Following disputed elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

Arseny Zdanevich, her husband, has escaped to Ukraine, and the Polish government said on Wednesday that he has been granted a humanitarian visa.

The two are set to meet in Poland, which has been a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s rule and is home to an increasing number of dissidents.

"I have obtained a visa and am very thankful to the Polish embassy for assisting me so quickly," Zdanevich told AFP, but declined to reveal when.