A Belarus Olympic athlete makes a pit stop in Vienna before heading to Poland for refuge.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete, landed in Austria on Wednesday en route to Poland, where she is expected to seek sanctuary after claiming she would face danger if forced to return home.

Since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, the 24-year-old sprinter has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy in the middle of the Games, claiming her team was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticized her coaches.

In an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, the athlete changed her mind at the last minute and decided to fly to Vienna instead of Warsaw, where she had been offered a humanitarian visa.

On Wednesday, the Austrian Airlines flight arrived at Vienna airport shortly after 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Tsimanouskaya was escorted from the plane by a VIP van followed by two police vehicles.

“She is planned to fly to Warsaw this evening, according to our information,” an Austrian foreign ministry spokesperson told AFP, adding that if she “wants to make an asylum application in Austria, she may of course count on our support.”

Tsimanouskaya had arrived at Tokyo’s airport surrounded by a phalanx of security, wearing a yellow facemask and her hair in a bun with the pink ends visible.

She waved as she passed the corner towards her plane, refusing to talk to the reporters gathering at her gate.

She had spent the previous two nights in the Polish embassy in Tokyo after requesting international assistance, and campaigners have stated that she will proceed to Warsaw.

Following disputed elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

Her spouse has escaped to Ukraine, and the Polish government announced on Wednesday that he has been granted a humanitarian visa.

The two are set to meet in Poland, which has been a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s rule and is home to an increasing number of dissidents.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly taken care of and safe.”

"I reassured her that she would be fine.