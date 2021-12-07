A basketball player who had a brief NBA career tries his luck in the MMA ring.

Another former NBA player will be attempting to make a name for himself in the combat sports arena on Friday, December 10th, under mixed martial arts (MMA) rules.

At LFA 120, which will be held at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Royce White, a name that NBA fans may not be familiar with, will make his debut.

In 2019, White began his switch to mixed martial arts. When he announced his book, “MMA x NBA, A Critique of Modern Sport in America,” this happened. White is a relative unknown to most, although he was the Houston Rockets’ 16th round pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

In his debut season, he did not appear in a single game with the Rockets. With the Sacramento Kings, he was able to play in the league for the first time.

Regrettably, his time with the Kings was largely irrelevant.

His sole significant stat was committing two fouls in seven minutes of action during his last NBA appearance in the 2013-14 season.

No more offers came after his second 10-day contract with the Kings expired.

The 30-year-old will face Daiqwon Buckley, an ex-football player, in his first cage match.

Buckley was a former Temple University football player. MMA Junkie noted that, in comparison to White, he has already competed inside the cage and split his two appearances.

Buckley lost his first fight against Lance Moore at PA Cage Fight 25 in August 2016, but he came back to win his second fight at PA Cage Fight 28 in April 2017 by submitting Austin Swoyer in the third round.

Other NBA players, like White, have already made the transition to combat sports. Nate Robinson, Lamar Odom, and Deron Williams are among others on the list.

White will make his MMA debut about a week before Williams takes on ex-NFL star Frank Gore in a four-round heavyweight boxing contest on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight.