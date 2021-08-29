A Barcelona midfielder will join Lionel Messi in Ligue 1 this season.

Another Barcelona player has moved to Ligue 1 from Camp Nou.

Clermont Foot 63 has finalised Oriol Busquets’ transfer after signing a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 team, the club announced on Saturday.

Busquets, like many of his contemporaries, enrolled in the legendary La Masia at a young age. In the summer of 2018, he received his first and only senior squad call-up before being loaned to FC Twente for the 2019-20 season.

Following his loan spell with Twente, the defensive midfielder returned to Barcelona and was sent to the Barça B team.

Busquets is the second Barcelona player to join a Ligue 1 team this summer, following Lionel Messi’s move to PSG earlier this month.

Busquets, like Messi, is looking forward to a successful season with his new team.

Busquets told Clermont Foot 63’s official website, “I’m really glad to be here, in this city, at this club that has, I believe, the same aims as myself.” “I will give it my all and work tirelessly to please the fans.”

On Instagram, the midfielder wrote, “The start of a new stage full of illusion.” “I am ecstatic to be a part of this club. Thank you all for the warm greeting and messages. Clermont, come on!!!!!”

Busquets had an emotional farewell to Barcelona after spending “14 years” with the club that helped him realize his ambition.

On another Instagram picture, the 22-year-old wrote, “It’s time to say goodbye to what has been my home for 14 years.” “I joined the club when I was eight years old and left when I was twenty-two years old, having gained a lot of knowledge, friendships, morals, and, most importantly, wonderful experiences. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have been able to defend those colors for all of these seasons, allowing me to realize the ambition of every young kicker: to play alongside the best.”

“I’d want to thank all of my coaches, teammates, physical trainers, physiotherapists, physicians, material managers, and any other club member with whom I’ve worked and who have helped me become a better player and person,” he concluded. “I appreciate everything you’ve done.”

When PSG takes on Clermont Foot 63 on Sept. 12, Messi and Busquets might play one other in Ligue 1.

Until then, the Parisians will face Reims on Sunday, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to take charge.