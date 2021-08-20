A 5-year-old boy has become one of the Appalachian Trail’s youngest hikers.

A five-year-old Virginia kid recently finished the Appalachian Trail, a 2,190-mile trek from Georgia to Maine. Harvey, the youngster, and his parents began their adventure in January and completed it in 209 days.

Harvey, who went by the trail name “Little Man,” is thought to be one of the youngest hikers ever to complete the entire course. Cassie and Josh Sutton, his parents, documented their adventures on Facebook and on their family’s YouTube channel, Live Sutton.

The channel features vlogs from their eight-month trek as well as advice for families considering hiking the trail. It depicts their time spent hiking an average of ten miles per day, playing cards, and socializing with other hikers.

The family is glad for the months they spent together sleeping in tents and hiking at 5:30 a.m., despite the fact that the voyage was difficult. Cassie Sutton told the Associated Press, “We’re closer than we’ve ever been.”

A photo from the family’s latest hike shows Harvey with his red backpack and hiking boots as they reached Mount Katahdin in Maine’s 5.3-mile peak. The Appalachian Trail’s tail end, this was the top that signified the finish of the journey.

“We’d made it,” says the narrator. “The 2,193.1-mile trek was completed,” Josh writes on his Facebook page. Harvey’s throat finally erupted in a yell. Harvey, who is 5 years, 4 months, and 11 days old, completed a northbound thru hike of the whole Appalachian Trail on his own feet on August 9th at 11 a.m. A hike that only around a quarter of hikers complete. Another piece of the puzzle of filling our lives with exceptional stories came into place today.”

Harvey’s parents kept his imagination going throughout the days, he told the Associated Press, and he felt distracted from the hardship of hiking miles a day, sometimes entirely uphill. Harvey, on the other hand, has been hiking with his parents since he was two years old.

Harvey was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.