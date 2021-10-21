A 25-year-old man is charged with the murder of UK MP David Amess.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in an act that lawyers said had a “terrorist nexus.”

Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested last Friday at the scene of the crime in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, faces a further accusation of terrorism preparation.

At the 13-minute hearing, he appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed spectacles, spoke only to confirm his name, age, and address.

Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until a Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, administrative hearing on Friday.

Ali was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and London’s Metropolitan Police earlier on Thursday.

Lawyers will argue that Amess’ murder “had a terrorist nexus, particularly that it had both religious and ideological reasons,” according to Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter-terrorism team.

Amess, a 69-year-old father of five, was assassinated in a church hall while meeting constituents, the second such killing of a British MP in the last five years.

The killing of the senior Conservative MP prompted an outpouring of condolences from his peers, as well as requests for improved protection for elected officials.

In the heated run-up to the Brexit referendum in June 2016, Labour MP Jo Cox was slain while meeting constituents near Leeds, northern England.

On Wednesday evening, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that intelligence agencies had raised the threat level for lawmakers to “substantial.”

She did say, though, that there was no “particular or imminent threat.”

On Monday, shocked colleagues observed a minute of silence in parliament for Amess. A friend of the esteemed MP, Patel, called the assassination “an attack on our democracy.”

However, there have been calls for MPs to shoulder responsibility by putting an end to the toxic political rhetoric that has erupted since Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Last weekend, Amess’ family issued a plea for more tolerance, as numerous MPs talked of death threats and a barrage of abuse.

“Leave animosity behind and work together to achieve unity.” Be tolerant and attempt to understand, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political convictions, the family encouraged in a statement.

However, outside parliament on Wednesday, a small group of protestors erected a mock gallows, accusing MPs of “treason” for imposing coronavirus lockdowns and vaccination programs.

Peter Kyle, a Labour MP, tweeted a photo of the noose and said one demonstrator told him, “This.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.