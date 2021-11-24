A 20-year-old Cameroonian who idolizes LeBron James defies the odds to realize his dream of becoming a basketball player.

There are people in far-flung countries who will go to any length to achieve their goals.

There are several hurdles that this 20-year-old Cameroonian seeks to overcome, both within and without of his control.

Nkwain Kennedy Lamiress may appear to be just like any other young basketball player who works hard in the hopes of one day realizing his dream.

Lamiress, a huge LeBron James admirer, hopes that his efforts will one day help him realize his dream of playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’d like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. It’s because LeBron James is a huge inspiration to me. Before he quits from the game, I’d like to learn a little more about his thinking. Lamiress told Africa News, “I just want a little portion of what he has, what makes him amazing.”

When he sets out on that trip, he employs an unconventional way to achieve the ripped physique he currently flaunts.

Much of it is visible on social media. One of these involves pulling tires strapped to him for speed and strength while wearing homemade weights on his shoulders.

Lamiress, unlike many others, does not appreciate the convenience of working out in a gym or using typical training equipment. Instead, he makes do with improvised tools.

He strengthens himself by taping water bottles to his ankles and lugging enormous sandbags on his shoulders.

He shoots hoops with his own ball-return tube, which he made himself.

These are unusual things that most people would never see. But what makes Lamiress’ quest even more difficult is that he can only train if the weather permits it.

Because he is in a war-torn country, he is forced to flee for his life as government troops in Cameroon exchange fire with rebels.

Lamiress’ initiative is inspiring, and one of his Instagram quotations sums it up nicely: “The distance between a dream and reality is called action.”