A £12.5 million transfer move accidentally ignited a Liverpool goalkeeping revolution.

‘They aren’t even pretending to be Danny Ward!’

The relative reserve nature of Jurgen Klopp’s team picked for the League Cup quarter-finals against Leicester City on Wednesday night may have surprised some.

The Reds have been struck by injury and illness, as well as a Covid-19 epidemic, so changes were bound to happen as the season progressed.

When Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, and Billy Koumetio were named starters, Marcelo Pitaluga, Kaiden Gordon, Owen Beck, Jarrell Quansah, and Max Woltman were named to the bench, it was enough to raise questions.

This would be a proud sight for the Liverpool academy, and a proud night for their young Irish goalkeeper Kelleher in particular, regardless of the outcome.

But a look at Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side was even more surprising, given the Foxes’ own injury and illness woes, as well as the fact that their last two matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton were called off due to Covid-19.

In a competition where the Reds would constantly rotate and resort to their back-up goalkeepers, with Kelleher possibly their most certain starter before kick-off as a result, Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel’s starting slot emphasized how serious the Foxes were taking this one in comparison.

Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka, and Boybakary Soumare all lined up beside him, proving that this is not a team full of teenagers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Bertrand, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheancho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, and Ademola Lookman could be called upon as reserves for Leicester.

To put the strength of the Foxes’ starting XI into perspective, six of them started the FA Cup final last season, and 12 of their matchday squad at Wembley were engaged at Anfield on Wednesday.

