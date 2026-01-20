Toews Receives Hero’s Welcome as Blackhawks Shut Out Jets

Jonathan Toews was met with a rousing reception at the United Center on Monday night, as the longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain returned to the arena for the first time since his departure, this time as a visitor with the Winnipeg Jets. The night, charged with nostalgia and emotion, culminated in a 2-0 shutout victory for the Blackhawks, who ended a three-game losing streak in front of a euphoric crowd of 19,894.

A Night of Tribute

It was a moment Chicago fans had been eagerly awaiting: Toews, who spent 15 seasons with the Blackhawks and helped secure three Stanley Cup titles, was honored with a four-minute standing ovation as he took the ice in the visiting lineup. The crowd’s heartfelt tribute was amplified when the Blackhawks aired a highlight reel showcasing Toews’ finest moments. Fans, many donning No. 19 jerseys, waved signs reading “WELCOME BACK 19” as the veteran center completed a lap around the ice, visibly moved by the support he received.

“I tried to do my best to take it all in and really savor it,” Toews reflected after the game. “Obviously, I spent some special years here in Chicago, and that’s what made playing for the Blackhawks so great. Winning championships and all that stuff aside, just playing for a sports team in this city and calling this home for as long as I did was just incredible.”

The moment was especially poignant for Toews, who had missed the Blackhawks’ recent “The Banner Years” celebration—held two days prior—due to his obligations with Winnipeg. While the Blackhawks honored their 2010, 2013, and 2015 championship teams, Toews had been north of the border playing for the Jets in a tough overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. But on Monday, the franchise made sure to give him a night to remember.

Game Summary

While the emotional side of the evening captured most of the spotlight, the Blackhawks were focused on breaking their recent slump. With Spencer Knight in goal, Chicago shut out Winnipeg 2-0. Knight was perfect, recording 32 saves to secure his third shutout of the season and the eighth of his career.

The Blackhawks capitalized in the second period, as Jason Dickinson connected with Ryan Donato’s pass to score his sixth goal of the season. The home crowd roared in approval, sensing this could be a special night for more than just Toews’ return. Rookie sensation Connor Bedard, fresh off a right shoulder injury, sealed the victory with an empty-netter late in the game. It was Bedard’s first goal since his return to the ice.

Despite playing without key forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Andre Burakovsky, the Blackhawks displayed resilience, playing with confidence in front of their goaltender. The victory, crucial for a team seeking to bounce back, gave the fans plenty to cheer about as they looked ahead to the next stretch of games.

The Jets, meanwhile, were left searching for answers. With the loss, Winnipeg extended their struggles, dropping to 5-11-5 in their last 21 games. Despite 22 saves from Connor Hellebuyck, the Jets couldn’t break through Knight’s wall. Their power play also faltered, going 0-for-2 on the night. Winnipeg now heads home for a three-game homestand, starting Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues.

Toews’ Legacy in Chicago

For Toews, the game was less about the final score and more about reflecting on his incredible journey with the Blackhawks. Drafted third overall in 2006, Toews was named the franchise’s 34th captain at just 20 years old. His leadership helped transform the Blackhawks from a struggling team to a dynasty, with three championships in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Toews’ time with Chicago was not without personal challenges. He missed the entire 2020-21 season and parts of 2022-23 due to long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome. The Blackhawks had announced in 2023 that his last game with the team would be their season finale. However, after a season with Winnipeg, Toews has found a new chapter in his career.

As Toews looked back on his career, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play in Chicago, acknowledging the great teammates and coaches who shaped his legacy. Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy echoed the sentiment, saying, “He’s the one teammate I’ve ever had where you go out with him in public and people won’t just say they’re a ‘big fan.’ They’ll almost give him an emotional thank you. They’ll literally say, ‘Thank you for making my life better.’”

For Chicago, Monday was a night to honor a legend and celebrate a lasting connection between Toews and the city that embraced him as one of its own. Though Toews now wears a Jets jersey, he will forever remain a Blackhawk in the hearts of his fans.