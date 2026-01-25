76ers’ Key Stars Return for High-Stakes Knicks Matchup

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Paul George have been cleared to play in Saturday’s pivotal Eastern Conference showdown against the New York Knicks, setting the stage for a tense battle at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The matchup, which could have playoff implications, comes as both teams grapple with injury concerns ahead of the trade deadline.

Embiid and George Lead the Charge for 76ers

After several days of uncertainty surrounding their availability, the 76ers’ star duo will take to the court to face the Knicks. Both Embiid and George were listed as probable due to injuries, but a team announcement confirmed their return to the starting lineup. Embiid, who has been dealing with a right ankle injury, and George, nursing a left knee issue, are set to join Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the opening five.

The 76ers enter the game with a 24-19 record, sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks, just a step ahead at 26-18, are positioned fourth, with both teams eyeing crucial wins to boost their chances of securing favorable playoff spots. Saturday’s game is part of the 76ers’ six-game homestand, with Philadelphia aiming for a 3-3 split before traveling to Charlotte on Monday for a matchup against the Hornets.

While both teams are fighting for playoff positioning, the return of Embiid and George carries additional weight. The duo’s availability is a rare sight this season, with Thursday’s overtime win over the Houston Rockets offering the first glimpse of the projected starting five in action. Embiid logged 46 minutes in that thrilling victory, while George contributed 37 minutes despite foul trouble, showing promising results that will be important heading into a back-to-back stretch next week.

In recent weeks, George’s performance has been a highlight for the 76ers. Averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists since January 1, his consistent output has been crucial for the team. His presence on the floor has slightly limited opportunities for other players like Oubre Jr. and Edgecombe, but his impact on both ends of the court remains invaluable to head coach Nick Nurse’s system.

For Embiid, the reigning MVP candidate, his leadership and dominance in the paint will be key as the 76ers look to narrow the gap on the Knicks, who are currently 1.5 games ahead in the standings. Philadelphia has already defeated New York twice this season, both times in the Big Apple, giving the 76ers confidence as they prepare to defend their home court.

Despite missing several key players, including Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks are no slouches. Their injury report lists seven players, with Towns questionable due to back spasms. The Knicks’ depth will be tested against a full-strength 76ers squad, with their playoff aspirations on the line.

Philadelphia’s injury report is cleaner, with Kelly Oubre Jr. cleared to play after recovering from a left knee issue. However, Johni Broome remains doubtful and MarJon Beauchamp will not feature. Nurse, whose team has faced frequent lineup adjustments due to injuries, is hopeful for the chance to finally field a full-strength roster against one of the East’s top contenders.

Looking ahead, both teams are eyeing the trade deadline, with each hoping to shore up weaknesses and position themselves for a deep playoff run. The 76ers, in particular, will be keen to build momentum and continuity ahead of a challenging stretch of games. The ability to field Embiid and George alongside Maxey, Edgecombe, and Oubre Jr. gives Nurse a rare opportunity to establish some stability as the team heads toward the postseason.

As fans fill Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on Embiid and George. Their performance could very well determine the outcome of this Eastern Conference clash, which holds significant weight not only for playoff positioning but also for pride and momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.