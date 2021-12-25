764 dreadful minutes, two incredible players, and one incredible goal summed up Liverpool’s year.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team had a mixed year in 2021.

It was the year in which Liverpool lost six consecutive games at Anfield, including one in which Alisson Becker scored and Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Fans were barred out until August, the Reds went 764 minutes without scoring from open play at Anfield, and Everton were trounced 4-1 at Goodison Park.

As the year draws to a close, The Washington Newsday takes a look back at some of the year’s highlights and lowlights.

It has to be the moment Alisson Becker brought Liverpool’s top-four aspirations back to life.

In the 129 years of Liverpool history, no goalkeeper had ever scored a goal, but as the Reds trudged towards a damaging draw at West Ham, a goalkeeper scored.