52 people are killed in a Bangladesh factory fire.

On Friday, a major fire ripped through a Bangladesh factory, killing at least 52 people who were trapped by flames and forced to leap for their lives from upper stories, according to emergency authorities.

The fire injured about 30 individuals, and hundreds of distressed family and other workers waited outside the food plant while the fire raged.

The fire was the latest calamity to blemish Bangladesh’s safety record, which has already been tainted by a succession of tragedies in industrial complexes and apartment buildings.

Since the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, when a nine-story building collapsed, killing over 1,100 people, the country has promised reforms. However, critics claim that safety standards are still lacking.

In February 2019, an inferno blasted through Dhaka flats where chemicals were illegally stored, killing at least 70 people.

On Thursday afternoon, a fire broke out at Hashem Food and Beverage facility in Rupganj, an industrial town west of Dhaka, and was still burning nearly 24 hours later.

Normally, the building would have over 1,000 employees, but many had departed for the day when the fire broke out.

As firefighters reached the third floor, they discovered 49 additional bodies, bringing the total death toll to three.

“The personnel couldn’t proceed to the rooftop because the exit door to the stairs was padlocked,” said Debashish Bardhan, a spokesman for the fire department. They couldn’t go down since the fire had already spread to the lower floors.”

People watching in the streets screamed anguishedly and cried as the burnt victims were loaded into a fleet of ambulances to be transported to morgues.

Hundreds of people were dispersed by police after they blocked neighboring roads and battled with officials.

As flames overtook the six-story building, more than 30 people were hurt, and others jumped from the higher floors, according to police inspector Sheikh Kabirul Islam.

The fire on the fifth and sixth stories was being fought by emergency services. Ropes were used by firefighters to rescue 25 individuals from the factory’s roof, which produced noodles, fruit liquids, and confectionery.

“Once the fire has been out, we will start an interior search and rescue operation. Then we’ll know if there are any more casualties,” Bardhan told AFP.

The fire started because highly flammable chemicals and plastics were stacked inside, according to Dhaka fire chief Dinu Moni Sharma Sharma.

Hundreds of people were inside when the fire broke out, according to Mohammad Saiful, a factory worker who escaped.

“Both stairwell gates were closed on the third floor. Brief News from Washington Newsday.