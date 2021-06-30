5 Ukraine players to keep an eye on in England

On Saturday in Rome, England will face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

With a 2-1 extra-time victory over Sweden, Andriy Shevchenko’s team advanced to the last eight.

The PA news agency has identified five players who the Three Lions should be concerned about ahead of the match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Malinovskyi, Ruslan

The Atalanta midfielder is the team’s beating heart. He sets the tempo of the game, distributes the ball well with either foot, and is vital in maintaining possession. Malinovskyi’s ability to create space and move between the lines not only makes his team tick, but it also makes it difficult for opponents to contain him. The 28-year-old is a set-piece expert with the versatility to play in front of the defense or just behind a striker.

Andriy Yarmolenko is a Ukrainian footballer.

Yarmolenko is the second-highest goalscorer in Ukraine’s history, after head coach Andriy Shevchenko, and is well-known among England’s players, having played for West Ham for the past three seasons. Yarmolenko has 44 goals for his country after scoring twice at Euro 2020 versus North Macedonia and Holland. Shevchenko has 48 goals in 111 appearances for his country. The 31-year-old, who plays out wide on the right and cuts infield with his lethal left foot, is one of Ukraine’s most dangerous attacking threats.

Zinchenko, Oleksandr

Zinchenko is another player who the Three Lions will be well-versed with. Largely used as a left-back by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the 24-year-old is deployed in a much more attacking role for Ukraine on the left-hand side of the midfield and has been known to play in the number 10 role on occasion. Shevchenko benefits greatly from his versatility, while Zinchenko demonstrated his attacking danger with a goal in the quarter-final victory over Sweden.

Yaremchuk, Roman

In qualification, the 25-year-old striker scored four times for his country, including a goal in a 2-1 win over reigning European champions Portugal at home. Yaremchuk netted twice in the group stage against Holland and North Macedonia and has scored 47 times for Belgian club Gent.