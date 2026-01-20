Indiana Leads Miami Amid Officiating Outcry In CFP Title Game

The College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 20, 2026, has been defined by both intense football action and heated controversy. As the first half drew to a close, Indiana led No. 10 Miami 10-0, but the scoreline wasn’t the only point of contention. Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti made headlines during his halftime interview, fiercely criticizing the officiating for missed calls on personal fouls that he argued directly impacted his team’s star quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

Indiana’s defense dominated the first half, with Miami struggling to break through. The Hoosiers took the lead early, with kicker Nicolas Radicic putting them on the board with a 34-yard field goal, before adding a one-yard touchdown from tight end Riley Nowakowski late in the second quarter. Despite Miami’s defense putting up a fight, the Hurricanes’ offensive output was dismal—just 69 total yards through two quarters. Miami’s best opportunity came when kicker Carter Davis missed a 50-yard field goal as time ran out in the half, sending the team into the locker room frustrated and scoreless.

However, it was the missed penalty calls that took center stage during the break. Cignetti expressed his disbelief at what he considered obvious personal fouls that went uncalled. The most controversial moment came late in the first quarter when Miami defensive back Jakobe Thomas hit Mendoza late, drawing blood from his lip. Despite the brutal nature of the hit, no penalty was called, much to the outrage of Indiana’s coaching staff. ESPN’s analysts, including Bill LeMonnier and Kirk Herbstreit, were quick to point out that the hit had all the hallmarks of a targeting violation, which would have resulted in a penalty and possibly an ejection. However, no flag was thrown, leaving Cignetti to demand more from the officiating crew in the second half.

Miami Struggles to Gain Momentum Amid Physical Play

While Miami’s defense showed occasional flashes of resistance, particularly in their aggressive attempts to pressure Mendoza, the Hurricanes couldn’t capitalize on their stops. Mendoza, who displayed toughness throughout the game, finished the first half completing 12 of 17 passes for 116 yards, managing to keep Indiana’s offense alive despite the physical toll. Cignetti praised his quarterback’s resilience, noting that the bloodied lip wouldn’t sideline Mendoza’s drive to win the championship.

The Hoosiers’ defense also played an instrumental role in their first-half dominance. Miami was unable to establish much of a ground game, and quarterback Michael Brown found little success against the relentless pressure from Indiana’s front seven. As the first half came to a close, Miami had only mustered 69 yards of total offense, leaving them facing a daunting challenge in the second half.

With a 10-0 lead, Indiana is positioned to capture their first national title in years, but the game is far from over. Miami, bolstered by a halftime speech from head coach Mario Cristobal, will have to adjust quickly if they hope to stage a comeback. The outcome of the game remains uncertain, with both teams set to battle not just for the championship, but also over the officiating calls that have overshadowed the event so far.

Stay tuned as the second half unfolds, with all eyes on how both teams will respond to the mounting pressure and physicality of this high-stakes contest.