45 ‘Golden Passports’ will be revoked by Cyprus.

Nicosia announced on Friday that 45 international investors and families who received a Cypriot passport through the discredited citizenship-by-investment scheme, which collapsed last year amid corruption claims, will have their citizenship revoked.

According to government spokesman Marios Pelekanos, the cabinet made its decision based on the findings of an independent investigation of the program, which suggested that citizenships be revoked and additional actions be taken in 102 cases.

In a statement, he stated, “The cabinet agreed to begin the revocation process for 39 investors and six members of their families.”

He added that the Cabinet would be looking into six other cases and monitoring 47 more.

Myron Nikolatos, a former supreme court judge, led an independent commission that investigated the issuance of so-called “golden passports” between 2007 and last year.

The investigation discovered “criminal and political” involvement.

“It is clear that the Cyprus Investment Programme operated with gaps and inadequacies, an inadequate legal framework, and almost no regulatory structure between 2007 and 2020,” Nikolatos told reporters in June.

According to a devastating assessment, 53% of the 6,779 passports given under the scheme were obtained unlawfully, citing a lack of due diligence and insufficient background checks.

After Al Jazeera broadcasted a program depicting reporters serving as fixers for a bogus Chinese businessman seeking a Cypriot passport despite having a criminal record, the Mediterranean island discontinued the passport scheme last November.

Demetris Syllouris, the Speaker of Parliament, and an opposition MP were secretly filmed apparently attempting to aid the procedure.

They later resigned, despite both insisting that they had done nothing wrong.

Hundreds of persons who filed for passports through the program were under criminal investigation, international sanctions, or were serving prison sentences, according to Al Jazeera.

The scheme drew wealthy international investors looking for a passport from EU member Cyprus that would allow them to travel and live freely within the bloc’s 27 members.

Brussels had long pressed Nicosia to alter the plan, citing fears that it had aided organized crime organizations in infiltrating the European Union.

Following the island’s economic crisis in 2013, Cyprus claimed it had secured vital investment.

Thousands of passports were issued under the system, which allowed investors to obtain one in exchange for a 2.5 million euro ($3 million) investment, netting the state a total of nearly seven billion euros over the years.

The European Commission had issued a warning to Nicosia over the passport scheme, and had launched a legal action against the country, which is currently ongoing.