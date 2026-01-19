Braves Sign Jorge Mateo as Ha-Seong Kim Faces Lengthy Recovery

Mateo to Fill Shortstop Gap After Kim’s Finger Surgery

The Atlanta Braves have swiftly moved to bolster their infield depth, signing veteran utility infielder Jorge Mateo to a one-year, $1 million deal after newly acquired shortstop Ha-Seong Kim was sidelined for an extended period. Kim, 30, is expected to miss at least four months due to a torn tendon in his right middle finger, an injury sustained after a slip on ice in his native South Korea.

Kim, who was acquired in December from the Tampa Bay Rays for a one-year, $20 million contract, was anticipated to play a key role at shortstop for the Braves. However, the injury forces the team to look elsewhere for coverage in the early stretch of the 2026 season. The 30-year-old had a modest 2025 season with a .234 batting average, five home runs, and 17 RBIs, but was expected to provide stability in the infield for Atlanta’s championship aspirations.

vbnet

Copy code

Braves Rely on Dubón and Mateo for Immediate Relief

In Kim’s absence, versatile infielder Mauricio Dubón is expected to take over the majority of shortstop duties. Dubón, who has played 107 career games at the position, is regarded for his defense, earning 13 Outs Above Average at shortstop, but his offensive production has been below league average. In contrast, Mateo brings a different set of skills to the table, including defensive versatility and speed, though his bat has been inconsistent in recent years.

Mateo, a 30-year-old Dominican, has had a turbulent career marked by flashes of potential alongside frequent injuries. He spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, but struggled through a difficult 2025 season, batting just .177 with one home run and 15 stolen bases. His poor performance at the plate was partly due to recovering from Tommy John surgery and various injuries, including a season-ending elbow surgery in 2024.

Despite these setbacks, Mateo’s speed and defensive range have kept him in demand. He has logged over 2,300 innings at shortstop and has played multiple other positions, including second base, third base, and the outfield. Known for his stolen base ability, Mateo led the American League with 35 steals in 2022, maintaining a successful rate of 84.1% on stolen base attempts. Manager Walt Weiss now has another base-stealing threat to utilize in late-inning situations.

Mateo’s defense at shortstop has been a mix of brilliance and inconsistency. His standout 2022 season, where he posted a 2.8 fWAR driven by elite defense, has been followed by less impressive years, though his experience is valuable for Atlanta’s depth. His arrival adds a critical layer of flexibility for the Braves as they adapt to life without Kim.

While Dubón is likely to be the primary starter at shortstop, Mateo’s presence allows for creative defensive matchups. For example, if outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is pinch-hit for, Dubón can shift to the outfield while Mateo fills in at shortstop, optimizing both offense and defense. The Braves may also experiment with platoon or utility roles during spring training as they assess the best use of Mateo and Dubón’s similar right-handed bats against left-handed pitching.

The Braves’ move to sign Mateo is a practical decision, one that reflects the realities of the late free-agent market and the team’s competitive goals. While top shortstop options like Bo Bichette were already off the table, Mateo’s $1 million salary represents a low-risk opportunity to gain a potential difference-maker in both the field and on the bases. Although Mateo’s offensive struggles in recent seasons are well-documented, his ability to stay healthy and recapture his 2022 form could prove critical during the Braves’ early-season push.

As Kim’s recovery timeline remains uncertain, Atlanta’s depth and adaptability will be tested in the coming months. The Braves are determined to stay competitive in a tough National League East, and while Mateo’s signing doesn’t completely solve all the team’s problems, it provides valuable insurance in the wake of Kim’s injury.