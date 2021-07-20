‘40% of people still don’t think we’ll win,’ Tom Brady jokes about the election with Biden.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poked fun at those who are still disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

As a result of the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory, Brady and the rest of the squad paid a visit to the White House. Brady remarked in front of reporters outside the White House that some people still don’t believe the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to those who feel the presidential election was rigged and President Joe Biden was not officially elected.

“We hit our stride and got into a groove. “Not many people believe we could have won,” Brady said of winning the Super Bowl on February 7. “In fact, I believe around 40% of people still don’t believe we won.”

“I understand that….I understand that,” Biden replied shortly after Brady’s remarks.

Brady: Many people doubt that we could have won. In fact, I believe that roughly 40% of people still do not believe we will win. Biden: That image makes sense to me. twitter.com/0yNlu3d3Cn

July 20, 2021 — Acyn (@Acyn)

Brady started his address by saying, “Personally, it’s good for me to be back here.” Brady has been a part of seven Super Bowl-winning teams.

Former President Donald Trump and others have challenged the election results since Biden took office in January, claiming it was rigged. According to a March Monmouth University poll, 65 percent of Republican voters believe Biden’s election victory was the result of voter fraud. In addition, according to the poll, 29% of Republicans refuse to recognise Biden as the genuine president.

Despite the poll’s findings, a number of election officials, including Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, have stated that there is no proof of significant voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

After that, Brady made another joke about Biden and those who called him “Sleepy Joe.” Trump has referred to him as such on multiple occasions.

“In Chicago, we had a game where I forgot what down it was. In 21 years of playing, I’ve lost track of one,” Brady said. “They began to refer to me as ‘Sleepy Tom.’”

Brady then glanced at Biden, chuckling, and questioned, “Why would they do that to?” This is a condensed version of the information.