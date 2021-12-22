4 Other 2021 Highlights [Watch]: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola Incident

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players to ever grace the game of soccer, is in the spotlight both on and off the field.

Ronaldo will always remember the year 2021 as the year he returned to Manchester United, a club he had left 12 years before. Ronaldo first tasted celebrity glory at Old Trafford, and there was no turning back for the Portuguese forward, who is now one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

Ronaldo has 13 goals and two assists in 19 games for Manchester United this season, in all competitions. In 2021, he has also scored 13 goals in 17 games for Portugal.

Let’s take a look at five of Ronaldo’s highlights for 2021:

Ronaldo swept the internet by storm during his first pre-match conference of the tournament before Portugal’s clash against Hungary, before making headlines for being the top scorer in the European Championship. When Ronaldo took his seat for the meeting, he noticed two Coca-Cola bottles were put directly in front of him. Ronaldo, a fitness fanatic who despises carbonated beverages, quickly took the soft drinks from view of the cameras and replaced them with a water bottle, rolling his eyes and mumbling with a tint of distaste, “Coca-Cola.”

As a result, the beverage behemoth incurred billion-dollar losses.

Ronaldo, who joined Manchester United in 2003, made his second Premier League appearance for the Red Devils against Newcastle on September 11. The 36-year-old made his United debut by scoring a brace in a 4-1 victory.

Manchester United won Group F of the UEFA Champions League, owing mostly to one player: Cristiano Ronaldo. He scored late winners in back-to-back games against Villarreal and Atalanta. Ronaldo scored an injury-time equalizer against Atalanta in the second leg. Ronaldo, who has six goals in five games, has scored in each of the competition’s group games this season.

For years, the Iranian hero held the record for the most international goals with 109. Ronaldo set the record earlier this year, and he did so in style. In a World Cup qualifying match against Republic Ireland, Portugal was a goal behind. The Manchester United forward equalized in the 89th minute before hitting the game-winning goal a minute later. Ronaldo currently has 115 goals in his career. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.