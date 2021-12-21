£3 million that went unnoticed To inspire a Champions League miracle, Liverpool striker ‘heard prayers’ from Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool didn’t exactly shock English football when they bought a 19-year-old striker from the Czech Republic in the summer of 2001.

Things would be different if it happened today. Fans and commentators alike would pore over the video compilations and statistics of a forward regarded by local media as “probably the biggest star in the Czech football league” at the time.

And, while Milan Baros was Liverpool’s cheapest acquisition of 2001, at £3.2 million, his fee was comparable to those paid by Gerard Houllier for John Arne Riise (£4 million), Jerzy Dudek (£4.85 million), and Chris Kirkland (£6 million).

To put it in perspective, signing the young Czech cost the same as investing £19.8 million on a player last summer, according to Paul Tomkins’ Transfer Price Index.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just not good enough,’ says Igor Biscan of Liverpool, who also reveals a move. A U-turn resulted in glory. The asking pricing for a young forward from one of Europe’s weaker divisions hasn’t altered much since Patson Daka came to Leicester for £23 million in the previous transfer window.

The bigger concern for the Reds in 2001 was that, while they were betting on a teenage striker, Manchester United were investing £19 million on Ruud van Nistelrooy and £29.1 million on Juan Sebastian Veron to bolster their midfield options.

Due to work visa concerns, Liverpool were unable to field Baros immediately, but those issues were overcome 20 years ago today, and he was able to join Houllier’s side.

Except for the fact that, due to the manager’s heart problems, his assistant was temporarily in charge. And when Phil Thompson chose to make Baros’ debut, he did so in one of the most important games ever played.

A teenager making their first appearance for a club in the Champions League is not uncommon. Last season, for example, Billy Koumetio made his Liverpool debut against Midtjylland.

But how many do so as an away player at Camp Nou or one of Europe’s major football cathedrals? When Baros replaced Emile Heskey in the 74th minute of a goalless draw against Barcelona, it was probably not many. “The summary has come to an end.”