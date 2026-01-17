2026 League of Legends Season Heats Up with New Talent and Streaming Rivalries

The 2026 League of Legends season is set to be one of the most thrilling in recent years, with emerging stars ready to challenge the established hierarchy and shake up global competitions. As rookies enter the spotlight, regional streaming platforms are also in fierce competition, signaling a transformative period for both players and fans alike.

Rising Stars Across the Globe

In South Korea, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) is abuzz with anticipation as three rookies take center stage. Dplus Kia’s Oh “Career” Hyeong-seok, known for his off-meta picks, has already garnered attention for his bold playstyle in the bot lane. Analysts are eagerly watching to see whether Career will redefine the support role this season.

Shin “Casting” Min-je, formerly of KT Challengers, joins HANJIN BRION with high expectations following a string of LCK CL titles and an Asia Star Challengers Invitational win. His aggressive playstyle has earned him comparisons to some of Korea’s best players, with team insiders noting his fierce spirit as a key asset to the team’s chances in 2026.

Another player to watch is Namgung “Namgung” Seong-hoon of Gen.G Academy, known for his sharp map control and intelligent decision-making. Analysts have praised Namgung’s ability to make critical calls at the right moments, and many believe he could be a game-changer for the LCK this season.

Shifting Power in Korean Esports Streaming

As the competition heats up on the Rift, South Korea’s streaming scene is undergoing significant changes. On January 16, 2026, Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) announced a partnership with Naver’s streaming platform, CHZZK, to bring exclusive content to the esports community. With this deal, all ten LCK teams now have streaming platform partnerships, adding a new layer of fan engagement.

Launched in April 2024, CHZZK has quickly risen to prominence, especially after Twitch’s departure from the Korean market in 2023. Rival streaming platform SOOP (formerly AfreecaTV) is also a key player, with both platforms securing major broadcasting rights with Riot Games for the Korean league, ensuring fierce competition through 2030.

The platform’s success is underscored by its rapid growth in viewership. On November 9, 2025, CHZZK achieved an all-time peak of 779,677 viewers during the Worlds 2025 final. Its average concurrent viewership has maintained a strong presence, reaching 131,000 in recent weeks.

As CHZZK continues to solidify its position, Joo Kun-beom, Naver’s Sports & Entertainment Service Leader, emphasized that the platform’s collaboration with HLE is part of a broader strategy to build a comprehensive esports ecosystem that transcends streaming.

As new talent emerges and streaming battles intensify, the 2026 League of Legends season promises to be a game-changing year. Whether it’s the rookies vying for dominance or the evolving broadcast landscape, all eyes will be on the Rift as the next generation of stars rises to prominence.