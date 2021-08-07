2021 Olympic Closing Ceremony: How to Watch the Tokyo 2020 Games End Live

This year’s Olympics have been unique and bizarre, as they are the first to be hosted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletes have been competing for gold without the support of spectators indoors and in stadiums. There have been numerous scandals, as well as some brilliant moments showcasing the world’s top athletes.

Team USA has won a number of important gold medals, notably in swimming, shooting, 3×3 baseball, fencing, and surfing, as the games have progressed.

The Tokyo Olympics will end on August 8 this year, and it will be streamed on a variety of sites.

Time for the Olympic Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will take place in Tokyo, Japan, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time (7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

How to View the Live Stream

The closing ceremony will be televised live on NBC and streamed live on the NBC Olympics website and the NBC Sports app. On NBC’s website, there is a complete schedule of extra broadcasts of the event.

Streaming Instructions

This has been the most extensively televised Olympic games ever, and viewers can expect a variety of wireless alternatives to watch the final. These include the fuboTV and Peacock streaming services, the NBC Sports app, and the NBC Olympics website, which allows you to watch numerous events from the games.

Get a Head Start

For those who don’t want to get up early to see the ceremony, it will be rebroadcast on NBC primetime television starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night (August 8).

What to Anticipate

According to the official Olympic website, the ceremony will begin with a welcome to the (TV) audience and the host country’s national anthem, as it does with all Olympic closing ceremonies.

Then all of the other countries' flags will be introduced. A procession of athletes is planned to follow, however due to probable COVID restrictions, it is unclear if this would happen. The Olympic flag will also be lowered and a flag transfer ceremony to the next host city, Paris, will take place, with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike passing the flag to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, who will then hand it over to Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris. There will be a portion dedicated to the arts.