2021 NFL Predictions: Division Odds, Playoff Standings, and Wild Card Picks

Half of the NFL’s divisions have a clear favorite heading into the 2021 season, while the other half is practically up for grabs. The AFC North, NFC East, NFC South, and NFC West champions are not expected to repeat. Back-to-back division titles have been won by three different teams.

For the upcoming NFL season, here are division predictions and playoff picks. FanDuel Sportsbook provided the betting odds.

Buffalo Bills -150, Miami Dolphins +330, New England Patriots +360, New York Jets +1600. AFC East: Buffalo Bills -150, Miami Dolphins +330, New England Patriots +360, New York Jets +1600.

Buffalo is the clear favorite to win the division again after Josh Allen’s breakout season and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. The Dolphins and Patriots, both led by young first-round quarterbacks, might pose a threat to the Bills. Bill Belichick should have his club back in the postseason chase thanks to his free-agent spending spree and all of the guys he’ll be getting back who opted out in 2020. With a rookie head coach and quarterback, the Jets are rebuilding.

Buffalo is expected to win.

Baltimore Ravens +115, Cleveland Browns +155, Pittsburgh Steelers +440, Cincinnati Bengals +1600. AFC North: Baltimore Ravens +115, Cleveland Browns +155, Pittsburgh Steelers +440, Cincinnati Bengals +1600.

Baltimore and Cleveland are given a far greater chance to win the division one season after Pittsburgh won it. The Steelers had an easy schedule in 2020, but things will be much tougher in 2021. Nonetheless, the top defense and playmakers surrounding Ben Roethlisberger might help Pittsburgh extend its winning streak to 18 seasons. Lamar Jackson is 30-7 as a starter, despite having dubious weapons due to preseason injuries. With major defensive additions and Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback from an ACL rupture, Cleveland may have the division’s most talented squad. In the divisional playoffs, the Browns came close to defeating the Chiefs.

Cleveland is expected to win.

Tennessee Titans -110, Indianapolis Colts +140, Jacksonville Jaguars +600, Houston Texans +2300. AFC South: Tennessee Titans -110, Indianapolis Colts +140, Jacksonville Jaguars +600, Houston Texans +2300.

Tennessee is the favorite to win the AFC South. After four straight 9-7 seasons, the Titans won the division in 2021 with an 11-5 record. For the past two years, Ryan Tannehill has been a top-10 quarterback. The acquisition of Julio Jones to an offense that already contained A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry will help the Titans compensate for their defense’s shortcomings. For the Colts to finish first, they will need Carson Wentz to bounce back in a big way. After finishing 1-15 last season, Jacksonville isn’t going to win the division. Deshaun Watson is unlikely to take a snap for the Texans, despite the fact that he is a Houston native. Brief News from Washington Newsday.