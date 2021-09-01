20 Athletes With Surprisingly Low Salaries.

Athletes at the pinnacle of their respective sports are lavishly compensated, with some earning upwards of $100 million in a single year.

Sport, on the other hand, can be a cruel industry, and even modest levels of accomplishment can result in a pitiful wage.

The most visible pay disparity among athletes is between the sexes, which according to a PayScale report from 2021 has one of the highest disparities of any industry.

Continue reading to discover about the sportsmen who receive a surprisingly low salary in a range of sports.

Lindsey Vonn is a skier from the United States.

Lindsey Vonn is one of the best skiers in the world, but she only made about $30,000 before taxes in 2018.

“Usually, we’re in another nation, so we’re taxed from, you know, Austria or Switzerland or somewhere, and then taxed again from the US—so, really, it’s nothing,” she explained in an interview for the YouTube series Kneading Dough.

Graeme Cremer, Graeme Cremer, Graeme Cre

In 2017, Australia skipper Steve Smith was estimated to have earned $1.5 million from international cricket.

This is nearly 17 times more than the lowest-paid workers, such as Zimbabwean international cricketer Graeme Cremer, who is said to have earned $90,000.

Carter Hart is a character in the film Carter Hart

Ice hockey is one of the most popular sports in the world, as evidenced by Sidney Crosby’s pay of about $130 million per year as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The minimum pay mandated by the collective bargaining agreement for a player in 2020-2021 is $700,000, which means that players on rookie contracts, like as highly rated young goaltender Carter Hart, will likely receive this salary.

Vahaly, Brian

Tennis is a highly profitable sport, with Serbian World No. 1 Novak Djokovic earning $147.7 million in the 2020-2021 season alone.

Brian Vahaly, an American tennis pro who was once ranked in the top 100, is said to have earned $100,000 per year, however much of that would have to be spent on coaching and travel.

Cook, Quinn

NBA stars like Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets are said to earn more than $40 million per season.

However, there are professionals at the opposite end of the income scale, such as LA Lakers standout Quinn Cook, who earns the NBA’s minimum wage, which is set at “only” $925,258 in. This is a condensed version of the information.