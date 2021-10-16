2 Strikers Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani at Manchester United, according to reports.

According to rumours, Manchester United may already have certain names in mind for the players who will lead the team’s frontline in the future.

Manchester United’s most successful summer in terms of recruitment occurred during the previous transfer window. The club extended Edinson Cavani’s contract, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s return served as the icing on the cake.

However, one thing the two have in common is that they are nearing the end of their careers in the sport.

Manchester United’s scouting team may already be working on a shortlist of strikers to replace them next summer, and Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one player they could examine, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Calvert-

Following his incredible season with the Toffees, Lewin is “thought to be near the top” of Manchester United’s transfer want list, according to the article.

Calvert-Lewin has been a standout performer for Everton since joining the club in 2016. The Englishman, on the other hand, hit a pinnacle during the team’s 2020-21 season, scoring 21 goals, 16 of which were in the English Premier League.

Aside from Calvert-Lewin, the Red Devils have been linked with RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, according to a recent report from the site.

Manchester United “may be able to remedy” its mistake in failing to recruit Borussia Dortmund goal-scoring monster Erling Haaland by methodically plotting a swoop for Adeyemi, according to the report.

Adeyemi made an impression in his first full senior team season with RB Salzburg last year, scoring nine goals in ten outings across all competitions. On top of that, the forward had 11 assists, which was a career high.

If things go Manchester United’s way in their pursuit of Calvert-Lewin and Adeyemi, the club will have plenty of time to mold the pair of youngsters into excellent successors for Ronaldo and Cavani.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo will shortly enter the second season of his two-year deal with Manchester United, and the likelihood of a renewal remains doubtful. When the contract expires, he will be 38 years old.

In May, Cavani, on the other hand, agreed to a one-year extension. He has, however, been linked with a return to Uruguay for some time, and the site reported that the veteran striker “appeared ready” to do so next summer.