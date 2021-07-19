19 days before the Tokyo Olympics, a female gymnast from the United States tests positive for COVID.

Just days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a member of the US women’s gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan. Although it has been verified that the gymnast in question is an alternate, the identity of the gymnast has yet to be released.

Simone Biles, a four-time gold champion, and the rest of the team’s top athletes have not tested positive or been placed on contact tracing. Because she was in close touch with the athlete who acquired the coronavirus, another alternate on the squad is in isolation.

The four alternates for the US women’s squad are Kayla DiCello, Kara Eaker, Emma Malabuyo, and Leanne Wong.

The local government determined that the afflicted replacement athlete and one other replacement athlete would be subject to extra quarantine limitations after evaluating the implemented COVID measures with members of the delegation, USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“As a result, the Olympic athletes moved to separate residential accommodations and a separate training facility on Monday, as scheduled, and will continue to prepare for the Games. While in Tokyo, the entire group will remain cautious and adhere to stringent protocols.”

Every member of the US women’s gymnastics team, including the athlete in issue, has been immunized in preparation for the Summer Games.

The Opening Ceremony will go place on Friday, as the Tokyo Summer Games begin in the midst of a viral outbreak in Japan and with no supporters in the stands. The women’s gymnastics team competes in their first competition on Saturday.

The American alternate is one of a number of Olympic athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Games begin. Coco Gauff, a tennis player from the United States, withdrew from the Olympics on Sunday after testing positive for doping.

Inside the Olympic Village, two members of the South African soccer squad tested positive for COVID-19.