17 England Women’s players have been given key contracts, including Sophia Dunkley.

Sophia Dunkley has been given her first England Women’s core contract, which will last from 2021 to 2022. She is one of 17 players to be given a contract.

The all-rounder for the South East Stars earned her England debut at the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup and has already recorded a domestic century this season.

Dunkley was one of 17 players given key contracts ahead of a demanding summer in England, which includes 15 games.

The women’s squad will open the summer with their first Test match in over seven years against India, followed by six white-ball games against India before welcoming New Zealand for three Twenty20 matches and five one-day internationals.

This will be the first full domestic summer since the England and Wales Cricket Board agreed to grant professional contracts to 41 players as part of regional hubs in order to increase competitiveness for top-level spots.

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Katie George, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Danni Wyatt are among those who have received contracts from the ECB.

“We’re thrilled to confirm a strong group of centrally contracted England Women’s cricketers ahead of a really exciting two years for Lisa (Keightley), Heather and the team,” said Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women’s Cricket.

“The central contracts, together with the introduction of professional women’s domestic contracts, present a tremendous chance to build a wider pool of players who will compete for selection and assist England Women achieve success on the field.

“We’ve kept working closely with the England Women’s Player Partnership (EWPP) and the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) to develop a rigorous and objective procedure for awarding central contracts.

“As we continue to expand and promote the professional women’s game, we will continue to collaborate for the benefit of the players.”

