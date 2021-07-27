168 Olympians identify as LGBTQ+, a new high for any Games.

At the Tokyo Olympics, a record amount of athletes are openly gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and nonbinary, with a total of 168 publicly out gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and nonbinary competitors.

The number of athletes who are publicly out at the Olympic Games has been tracked by the website Outsports.com. Only 23 athletes were reported in London 2012, but that number increased to 56 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. According to the Associated Press, the number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing in Tokyo is three times that of the previous Olympics.

According to Outsports, “the tremendous increase in the number of out athletes reflects the growing acceptance of LGBTQ persons in sports and society.”

Amanda Chidester of Team USA and Anissa Urtez of Team Mexico are engaged and one of the first couples to compete against each other in the Olympics in softball.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When Olympic diver Tom Daley disclosed in 2013 that he was dating a guy and “couldn’t be happier,” it was an act of bravery that revealed how the upper echelons of sport were not considered as a safe zone by the vast majority of LGBTQ athletes due to its rarity.

Back then, there were just a few LGBT Olympians who felt comfortable and eager to speak publicly about their personal life. Only a few dozen out homosexual Olympians were among the more than 10,000 athletes who competed in the 2012 London Olympics, a reflection of how unrepresentative and archaic top-tier sports were and, to a significant extent, still are.

Even so, the image is shifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

With a record number of openly LGBT participants in Tokyo, a wave of rainbow-colored pride, openness, and acceptance is washing across Olympic pools, skateparks, halls, and fields. Whereas LGBTQ invisibility used to make Olympic sports seem behind the times, Tokyo is shaping up to be a watershed moment for the community and the Games, which are finally starting to better reflect human variety.

Alexis Sablone, a skateboarder from the United States, remarked, “It’s about time that everyone was able to be who they are and honored for it.” This is a condensed version of the information.