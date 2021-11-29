14 Insanely Effective Core-Strengthening Exercises

Everyone uses their core muscles all day, every day, so keeping them in good shape is crucial.

Nataly Komova, a fitness and nutrition specialist at JustCBD, explains that your core is made up of several muscles.

“The obliques, transverse abdominis, multifidus, and erector spinae are typically included in the core,” she explained. “The diaphragm, glutes, pelvic floor, hip flexors, hip abductors, and hamstrings are among the other muscles that make up the core.” According to Jason Bone, head of strength at FLEX Chelsea in London, the more exterior of these muscles are “aesthetically beautiful muscle groups.”

Chiropractor Dr. Xandra Middleton says that strengthening your core can also help you avoid injury, counterbalance a sedentary work, and improve your posture.

“Working on the core muscles provides a solid foundation for the spine to support the upper body and maintain excellent posture,” she explained.

So, whether you want to tone your abs, prevent back discomfort, or simply enhance your posture, keep reading to learn some amazing core exercises.

1. PlanksPlanks are widely regarded among fitness professionals as one of the best exercises for core development, with a variety of variations available.

“Plank targets your core and other body regions, including legs, arms, back, glutes, and shoulders,” fitness expert Komova explained. Get down on all fours and support your body weight with your forearms to execute this full-body workout.

“Raise yourself up carefully with your legs behind you until you form a straight line from your knees to your head. Maintain this position for as long as possible, then perform the exercise three to five times more.

2. Side Planks with Straight Arms

“A straight arm plank to work the complete abdominal wall, and I pair that with side planks to target the obliques muscles and also fire the buttock muscles at the same time,” chiropractor Dr. Middleton explained.

“For core strength, working these exercises in a pattern of front planks for 40 seconds and side planks for 20 seconds is an excellent ratio.”

3. Planks of the Commandos

This core workout is “great for targeting the upper body,” according to Ponzu Fit’s lead coach Gemma Russell.

“Start in a high plank position with your hands directly below your shoulders, come down onto your forearms into a low plank, push back up into a high plank, alternating hands to push your body back up into a high plank,” she explained.

4.. Here’s a quick rundown.