10 games that marked Walter Smith’s Everton reign: famous victories, crushing defeats, and momentous transfers.

Walter Smith, the former Everton manager, was put to rest in a private family funeral today, ahead of an invite-only public memorial service at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19.

For the past few weeks, the football world has been paying tribute to Smith, who died on October 26 at the age of 73 after a protracted illness.

On and off the pitch, his Everton reign was a tumultuous moment for the club.

Between 1998 and 2002, Smith was in charge of the Blues for nearly four years, during which time his star player was sold behind his back, the club changed ownership, a centre-back cried on the touchline, a player asked to be substituted after an irate fan ran onto the pitch and offered him his shirt, and two of his squad crossed Stanley Park to join Liverpool.

The Scot’s time at Goodison Park was highlighted by ten matches…

On the field, Michael Ball’s penalty in the 18th minute was the main event, but there was a lot more going on behind the scenes.

With the banks closing in on Peter Johnson after a summer of spending the club couldn’t afford, the Everton chairman, whom Smith dubbed “Jinky” after former Celtic winger Jimmy Johnstone, was cashing in on his most valuable asset by arranging for Duncan Ferguson to be sold to that night’s opponents without his manager’s permission.

An enraged Smith may have opted to go after only three months on the job, but it was the former Tranmere Rovers boss who would first resign as chairman and then the club.

Let’s not kid ourselves: Smith’s first season at Goodison Park was far from a goalfest.

On the first day of the season, a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa set the tone for the rest of the season.

Everton had only scored three times on home turf until this night, when they finally found their shooting boots against the Teessiders, the first of seven goalless encounters at the ground by January 9.

Nick Barmby, a former Boro player, scored twice, while Oliver Dacourt, Marco Materazzi, and David Unsworth all scored.

Smith's Everton, as previously said, would frequently labor in front of goal for long periods of time.