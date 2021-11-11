10 Best Baseball Players Seeking Contracts This Offseason in MLB Free Agency 2021-2022

Following the 2021 season, the MLB free-agent class is exceptionally strong. Several previous Cy Young Award winners are no longer under contract, and a slew of All-Star hitters are on the verge of free agency.

Before the 2022 season, here’s a look at the top ten free agents in baseball.

1) Starting pitcher Max Scherzer

Even at 37 years old, Scherzer may still be baseball’s top pitcher. For the fifth time in the last six years, the veteran right-hander is poised to finish in the top three of the National League Cy Young voting. After being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Scherzer went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA.

2) First baseman Freddie Freeman

It would be insane for the Atlanta Braves to let Freeman walk. Freeman won the National League MVP award in 2020 and was the top player on Atlanta’s championship club. Freeman has hit at least.295 in each of the last six seasons, with an OPS of no less than.892.

3) Shortstop Carlos Correa

Correa should command the highest contract among this year’s All-Star shortstops. In 2021, Correa was third among all players with a 7.3 WAR and a career-high 26 home runs. In seven seasons with the Houston Astros, the 27-year-old had a.277/.356/.485 batting line.

4) Shortstop Corey Seager

Seager might be the best shortstop available on a game-by-game basis. Despite losing significant time due to injury in recent seasons, the 27-year-old has hit.297/.367/.504 with two top-10 MVP seasons. After winning both the NLCS and World Series MVP titles in 2020, Seager is a proven October performer.

5) Marcus Semien, second baseman/shortstop

Semien has been as outstanding as any infielder over the last two full seasons, ignoring the shortened 2020 season. Semien finished third in the 2019 AL MVP voting as the Oakland Athletics shortstop, with splits of.285/.369/.522. In 2021, the 31-year-old smashed 45 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays, setting a new record for a second baseman.

6) Outfielder Nick Castellanos

It’s no surprise that Castellanos chose to opt out of the final two years and $34 million of his Cincinnati Reds deal. In addition to his career-high 34 home runs, the 30-year-old ranked sixth in MLB with a.939 OPS in 2021. Castellanos has 64 home runs in 249 games after being dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2019 deadline.

7) Trevor Story, Shortstop

Story's value has dropped following a terrible 2021 season, but his six-year MLB resume deserves a premium contract.