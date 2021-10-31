1.8 million people saw a video of Trump laughing during the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant during the World Series.

Former President Donald Trump draws attention to himself wherever he goes, with everything he does or says. The former president was seen in videos doing the controversial “Tomahawk Chop” with Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, where Trump and his wife Melania were in attendance. Game 4 was held at Truist Park in Atlanta, and Trump and his wife Melania were in attendance. Also, a group of supporters around Trump began screaming “Let’s go Brandon” numerous times, and Trump was seen laughing throughout the chant in a Tik Tok video.

The video had approximately 2 million views by Sunday afternoon, and that number should continue to rise as long as it is online.

What is the significance of that chant? The shout “Let’s go Brandon” began in early October, following NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s victory in the Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama. A bunch of fans in the background began chanting “F*** Joe Biden!” many times while he was being interviewed by sportscaster Kelli Stavas.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd – ‘Let’s go, Brandon,” Stavas replied, evidently misinterpreting what was being screamed.

Those who were angry with President Joe Biden at the time adopted the chant “Let’s go Brandon” as a rallying cry and a method to convey the profane version without actually uttering the word.

Americans are fed up with Biden's risky, liberal ideas, which have resulted in record levels of inflation and a border crisis. On Saturday, as fans chanted "Let's go Brandon" at Trump, the president appeared to be giggling as he observed them and softly bobbed his head in approval.

According to a representative for Major League Baseball (MLB), Trump requested to attend the World Series game. He was seen hanging out with retired running back Herschel Walker, who recently launched his candidacy for the United States Senate in Georgia. Trump and Walker have been friends since the 1980s, when Trump was the owner of the New Jersey Nets. This is a condensed version of the information.