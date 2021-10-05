Zero Net Emissions by 2050: A Massive Task For The Airline Industry

How can 10 billion passengers fly each year without adding to global warming? According to the airlines themselves, “greening” the worldwide aviation sector by 2050 is a mammoth job whose stakes – and sheer numbers – can make one’s head spin.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Monday at its annual general meeting in Boston that it is now aiming for “net zero carbon emissions” by the middle of the century, a bold but necessary objective in the face of global warming, according to IATA CEO Willie Walsh.

However, by signing up to the Paris Climate Agreement’s and the European Union’s aims, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents airlines, does not believe that a huge decrease in emissions will necessarily mean a massive reduction in operations. Quite the reverse, in fact.

“Our fundamental goal is to keep growing since the enemy is emissions, not traffic,” Sebastian Mikosz, IATA vice president in charge of environmental relations and sustainable development, explained.

Despite the fact that air travel has experienced a significant decline as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, with a drop from 4.5 billion travelers in 2019 to 1.8 billion in 2020, IATA predicts that by 2050, more than 10 billion journeys will be conducted annually by plane.

According to IATA, the aviation industry currently emits 900 million tons of CO2 each year. If nothing is done to lower the carbon footprint of the business, it will climb to 1.8 billion tons by 2050.

That means 21.2 billion tons of CO2 will be discharged into the environment during the next 30 years. Reducing this level to attain net zero emissions by 2050 will be a huge technological challenge, according to the IATA, costing businesses roughly $1.55 trillion between 2020 and 2050.

The key option, according to IATA, is to adopt sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which would get the sector 65 percent of the way to its objective.

These fuels, which can be generated from biomass, waste oils, or even carbon capture in the future, have the advantage of being able to be used directly in existing aircraft that are built to run on 50% kerosene mixtures. According to IATA, such fuel sources can lower CO2 emissions by 80 percent during their whole life cycle when compared to kerosene.

