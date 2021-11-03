Zaryn Dentzel, a Bitcoin millionaire, claims he was beaten and had his fortune stolen in a masked robbery.

Spanish police are looking into an alleged violent robbery in which a software entrepreneur’s home in Madrid was broken into and millions of Euros worth of Bitcoin was stolen.

Zaryn Dentzel, a co-founder of Tuenti, a Spanish social network turned communications business now owned by Telefónica, is said to have been the victim.

Dentzel, 38, was at home on Tuesday afternoon when his doorbell rang, according to Spanish newspaper El Pas, which said it had corroborated parts of the incident with police.

When Dentzel opened the door, a group of four or five hooded people allegedly barged in, covered his eyes and the surveillance cameras in his home, and began beating him.

According to newspaper El Espaol, which cited “judicial and police sources,” the entire ordeal lasted several hours, during which Dentzel was allegedly sprayed in the eyes and tazed while the assailants stole his belongings and forced him to reveal the password to an online account that contained his Bitcoin fortune.

Dentzel allegedly had tens of millions of Euros in Bitcoin in his account, according to the report.

The perpetrators eventually departed the property with Dentzel’s goods and the account information. When one of Dentzel’s neighbors heard cries for aid, police arrived.

Dentzel allegedly received a gash to his chest as a result of the incident, according to El Pas.

To acquire more information, forensic officers are supposed to be inspecting the crime scene.

As of Wednesday morning, Spain’s National Police did not appear to have issued a statement regarding the suspected crime. The National Police of Spain has been contacted by Washington Newsday for additional information.

While cryptocurrency thefts, hacks, and scams are most commonly carried out online—such as the $600 million bitcoin robbery carried out against the Poly Network blockchain site earlier this year—they are not unheard of in the real world.

Armed robbers went into the home of Danny Aston, a guy who managed a cryptocurrency trading firm, in January 2018, and demanded that he transfer his Bitcoin to them.

The four burglars kicked their way into Aston’s Oxfordshire home in the morning, according to the British daily The Telegraph. This is a condensed version of the information.