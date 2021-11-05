Youth Groups Protest Climate Summit’s Lack of Action.

Thousands of young people descended on Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday to protest what they see as leaders’ hazardous lack of action at the COP26 climate meeting.

Two days of protests are planned to emphasize the mismatch between the glacial pace of carbon reductions and the global climate emergency that is already engulfing countries.

Large groups led by the worldwide strike organization Fridays for Future began marching through Glasgow city center, with high-profile campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate expected to join them.

“I’m hopeful today will make a difference,” Zara, a 9-year-old who marched with her mother, said.

“I’m hopeful that additional trees will be planted. And there are more animals. I believe that everyone can make a difference.” Delegates from over 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow to discuss ways to reach the Paris Agreement’s objective of keeping global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

The UN-led initiative calls for countries to commit to ever-increasing emissions reductions, as well as richer, historical emitters to assist poorer countries in financing energy transformations and dealing with climate impacts.

On Thursday, two more countries pledged to limit their fossil fuel consumption.

By the end of 2022, twenty countries, including major financiers the United States and Canada, have pledged to stop subsidizing international fossil fuel projects.

Over 40 countries also agreed to phase out coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, though details were few and no timetable was provided.

The pledges came after a comprehensive analysis revealed that global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

After the double statements, Thunberg tweeted, “I’m not impressed.” “This isn’t a climate conference anymore. This is a greenwashing festival in the Global North.” Experts believe that a pledge made by more than 100 countries during the high-level leaders’ summit at the outset of COP26 to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% this decade will have a substantial short-term impact on global warming.

Environmental groups, on the other hand, pointed out that governments, particularly affluent polluters, have a history of breaking their climate promises.

“I stood in front of world leaders in Glasgow on Monday and begged them to open their hearts to the people on the frontlines of the climate disaster,” Kenyan campaigner Elizabeth Wathuti said at the conference’s opening plenary.

“I urged them to take their historic responsibilities seriously and to act decisively in this situation. They haven’t done so far.” Countries brought national climate plans at COP26. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.