Your Sperm Is Getting Worse in America, and Scientists Have No Idea Why.

According to a study, sperm quality in American men has deteriorated over the last 15 years, and while the cause is unknown, environmental factors may be to blame.

The topic of sperm decline isn’t new. After a large study revealed that sperm counts in western men had plummeted by nearly 50% between 1973 and 2011, the topic grabbed global news in 2017. It demanded an immediate examination into the causes of the fall, albeit the study was panned.

Now, sperm has been thrust back into the spotlight because to a new long-term study.

Between January 2005 and April 2021, the researchers looked at sperm samples from sperm donors in nine different parts of the United States.

In total, 3,532 men aged 19 to 38 from Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Westwood, International Nordic Cryo Bank Denmark, Indianapolis, Cambridge, New York, Houston, and Spokane provided 176,706 sperm samples.

The researchers looked at four primary parameters when analyzing the sperm samples: ejaculate volume, average concentration, motility (the capacity of sperm to swim in the appropriate direction), and total motile count.

The researchers discovered that the quality of U.S. sperm has declined significantly based on three of these parameters. With the exception of Spokane, which was excluded due to a shortage of donors, average concentration, motility, and total motile sperm count all decreased over the 16-year study period. Indianapolis revealed a decrease in total motile sperm concentration but an increase in motility. The volume of ejaculate did not dramatically reduce.

Chelsea Canon, a fertility specialist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, presented the findings at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine meeting in Baltimore last week.

The origin of the sperm quality decline is unknown, according to the researchers, but environmental and lifestyle factors have previously been linked to sperm decline.

A research published in the journal Human Reproduction in August 2001 looked at 225 males in relationships in Argentina’s Litoral Sur region, which was described at the time as one of the world’s most prolific farming regions. Between 1995 and 1998, the males had gone to an infertility consultation.

